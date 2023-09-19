Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta Players prepare for performance of Finding Nemo

By Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:17 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Augusta Junior Players are getting ready to perform Finding Nemo at the KROC Center on September 29 and 30, and October 1.

We were able to get a sneak peek of their practice for the performance that is a little less than two weeks away.

Along with seeing the practice, we spoke to the performer playing Marlon, Nemo’s dad, and how he was able to get used to the role.

“In the show, I’m not very anxious. I’m just kind of awkward. I guess I can translate that well with my character so that makes it easy. The hard part is finding A parental bond with someone because again I’m not a parent,” said Jake Wetherell.

The Augusta Players also are going to perform “Oh brother!” from Winnie the Pooh.

If you’re interested in purchasing tickets, visit the Augusta Players’ website.

