Augusta man arrested after allegedly shooting himself, another man

Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
Richmond County Sheriff's Office, Ga.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:02 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man is charged after shooting himself and another man Monday evening at Windsor Spring Road and Bobby Jones Expressway, deputies say.

Around 7:44 p.m., deputies were responding to a traffic accident in the area when officials heard gunshots from under the overpass at the intersection, according to an incident report from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they found Jonathan Larkin, 29, standing over a 28-year-old man in the road with a gun pointed at him.

Deputies told Larkin to drop the gun, and he was taken into custody, the report states.

Larkin told deputies he went to grab his gun and it went off, hitting him in the arm and the man in the leg. Larkin told deputies he was protecting himself because the other male was fighting him and allegedly tried to throw Larkin in the road.

The Century Arms Canik 9 mm was taken and secured in a patrol vehicle, the agency says.

Both men were taken to Augusta University Medical Center for treatment.

Larkin was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center on Tuesday. He’s charged with possession of a firearm or knife during a crime and aggravated assault, according to inmate bookings.

This shooting happened just miles from the 2500 block of Tobacco Road, where one man was injured in a shooting Monday.

