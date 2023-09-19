Augusta leaders will follow these steps in hiring a city administrator

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members held a special session Tuesday to go over the process for selecting a city administrator.

Takiyah Douse is serving as interim administrator, a role she’s filled since Odie Donald left in February 2022 .

A search firm, Development Associates LLC, said it will follow a 65-day process.

The firm described the steps for city leaders:

The group will begin with a community survey to get a sense of Augusta-Richmond County and its key priorities.

The firm will compile qualifications, salary and benefits officials want to see in this position.

The group will interview with Augusta-Richmond County departments, then interview/check in with each Augusta Commission member individually.

48 hours after these steps, the firm will finalize this information into a brochure that will then be posted for the job search, which will then be posted to job recruitment sites, social media and elsewhere.

The firm will have this portion and recruitment of 12 candidates before the holiday season.

The firm will present these final candidates to the commission in a rubric with resume and cover letter metrics three days before an initial screening.

60- to 75-minute interviews will then take place for each candidate.

Contractors will then score these candidates using metrics on a 1-5 scale (there will also be another separate party that will conduct a separate electronic survey).

A second meeting will then occur to narrow the list to five candidates.

Skill-based interviews will then take place, to narrow the list to the top two to three candidates.

There will be final in-person interviews with behavioral-based questions.

The group will then train the candidates on the job for half a day, and they’ll be presented with real Augusta-Richmond County situations as a test.

A group of assessors will then give a final one- to two-page overview on each candidate, and conduct final interviews.