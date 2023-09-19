Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

AU celebrates launch of 3 new master’s degree programs today

Augusta University
Augusta University(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 7:36 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University announces the launch of 3 new master’s degree programs during a celebration event on Tuesday.

AU Online is celebrating the official launch of the programs from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on the patio, outside of the Jaguar Student Activities Center on Walton Way.

MORE | Augusta University honors signing of Constitution with read-in

Augusta University President Brooks A. Keel, AU Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost Neil J. Mackinnon, AU Associate Provost and Dean of AU Online Marc T. Austin, along with students and faculty will be attending the event.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Brian Manecke
Name released for Richmond County investigator who was found dead
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office discovered two people shot in the head off of Willow Lake...
Man, woman found shot dead at Columbia County home
Spanish Trace Drive
1 injured in shooting on Tobacco Road in Augusta
Dwayne Anthony Tillman II
33-year-old man shot dead in Augusta; suspect arrested
Fight disrupts Cross Creek-Savannah High School game.
Footbrawl: Cross Creek moves forward after fight halts game

Latest News

News 12 This Morning | Top headlines for Sept. 19
Helping people with addiction; Ga. overdose deaths high
1 injured in shooting on Tobacco Road in Augusta
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office discovered two people shot in the head off of Willow Lake...
‘I hope people pray’: Neighbors react to fatal shooting in Evans