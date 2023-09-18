Submit Photos/Videos
Sign up soon for Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program

Salvation Army angel tree
Salvation Army angel tree(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Applications for the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree program will open at 9 a.m. Oct. 2, helping to provide Christmas gifts for hundreds of children in the CSRA.

To apply for the program, visit saangeltree.org and complete the online application for the program that ensures registered children 12 and younger receive holiday gifts of new clothing and toys.

The Salvation Army collects information to determine whether you qualify, but the information isn’t shared with the public. Donors will only receive the first name and Christmas wish list.

Maj. Amanda Raymer, area commander of the Salvation Army of Augusta, said the program helped more than 1,100 last year.

“This Christmas season, we anticipate the need for a hand-up to be just as great,” she said.

The Salvation Army of Augusta serves Richmond, Columbia, Wilkes, Burke, McDuffie and Glascock counties. If you’re interested in donating or volunteering, contact Raymer at amanda.raymer@uss.salvationarmy.org.

