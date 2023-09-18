Richmond County deputies seek information on 2022 murder

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information about an April 2022 murder in Augusta.

Jajuan Russell was killed on April 17, 2022, on the 3700 block of Oslo Road, officials say. Russell was shot at least one time and was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he died.

Deputies say another man was found at the scene with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Anyone with information, contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at 706-821-1020 or the non-emergency dispatch line at 706-821-1080.

All callers can remain anonymous.

