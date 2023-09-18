Submit Photos/Videos
North Augusta claims victory in this year’s Trash Bash

Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:03 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - After Augusta and North Augusta went head-to-head in the third annual Trash Bash at the Border Challenge on Sept. 9, the South Carolina city won the title.

North Augusta won by having the most volunteers, 137 vs. 135.

“After a hard-fought battle, it is with great regret that we share the news that North Augusta is the winner of the 2023 Trash Bash at the Border, by two volunteers,” Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson said. “We are excited to share that we were able to pick up 3,300 pounds of trash. Come out next year and help us take back the trophy.”

Officials say the event is to raise awareness about litter and illegal dumping in and near the Savannah River.

North Augusta won in 2021, but North Augusta has taken the victory in the other years.

