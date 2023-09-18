Local artist receives sponsorship from Coca-Cola, designs original murals

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Last year, Addison Niday started restoring old, faded Coca-Cola murals around our area using his own money.

Now, Coca-Cola is sponsoring him to create original works.

We visited the Milky Way Freeze Bar in Lincolnton to see his first one. When you drive into Lincolnton, it’s hard to miss.

“I’m so excited and so thankful and grateful that they picked such a great spot for this mural because you can see that bear from probably 900 yards away,” said Niday.

The Milky Way Freeze Bar has some new art outside.

“I love the bear and the colors. It just coordinates great with what we already have going on,” said Bobbie Norman, owner of the Milky Way Freeze Bar.

Niday says Lincolnton’s Downtown Development Authority asked him to create something interactive, a “selfie stop” for people visiting town.

“What can I do that incorporated Coca-Cola, but also incorporated something that people would love to take pictures with?” asked Niday. “So there was really only one thing.”

That one thing was the Coca-Cola polar bear. Niday says painting the polar bear is special to him because he believes it’s the first Coca-Cola polar bear mural ever.

“Words are really hard to describe, but it was really meaningful to me that they allowed me to do it,” he said.

Coca-Cola sponsors Niday now, and he’s turning this into a career.

“The fact that I’ve been recognized by them and their corporate office, and how kind and generous Coca-Cola has been to me, it’s just been a dream come true for me,” he said.

Niday says he’ll be painting more original designs across the area.

There are already plans for murals in Crawfordville, Wrens, Warrenton, and Waynesboro.

