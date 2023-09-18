Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 6

A father lost his son to an online extortion scam. Mental health help for children. New concern about walking your dogs. Young hockey player inspires others.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — A father who lost his son – to an extortion scam – shares his story in the hopes of saving lives. The signs your child may be struggling with their mental health, and where you can go for help. Next, we uncover why more dogs are getting sick after a walk outdoors – and the symptoms owners should know. Plus, a young hockey player is an inspiration on the ice.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
1 person sent to the hospital after East Boundary shooting
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office discovered two people shot in the head off of Willow Lake...
2 people shot dead at Columbia County home
Richmond County Sheriff's Office vehicles outside a convenience store that was shot up by...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office employee found dead in car
Arts in the Heart day 2
‘It’s really fun’: Arts in the Heart keeps huge crowd happy
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
33-year-old man shot dead in Augusta; suspect arrested

Latest News

Arts in the Heart final day 2023
Award winners announced after Arts in the Heart finishes 3-day run
Tune into Morning Mix! Sept. 18
Aiken Women's Heart Board 2023 Encore Benefit
Ga. drivers see significant drop in gas prices over the past week
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Clark on...
Another Trump co-defendant wants Fulton case sent to federal court
4th annual Meet-A-Machine benefits Children’s Hospital of Georgia
4th annual Meet-a-Machine benefits Children’s Hospital of Georgia