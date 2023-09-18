Submit Photos/Videos
Ga. drivers see significant drop in gas prices over the past week

Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Tuesday declared a state of emergency due to the 40-year-high inflation and is temporarily suspending the state’s gas tax.
By Macy Neal
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 9:38 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia’s gas price average has dropped significantly over the past week, but prices in South Carolina have increased, according to AAA.

On Monday, Georgia’s average gas price was $3.38 per gallon, down 18 cents cents from a week ago. However, Monday’s average is 20 cents higher than the price a year ago.

South Carolina prices increased slightly over the past week, averaging to $3.43 on Monday, up three cents from last week.

Today’s prices in Augusta are averaging $3.35 per gallon, down from $3.54 a week earlier, while in Aiken and Edgefield counties average dropped four cents to $3.46.

The current national average went up five cents over the past week, to $3.88 per gallon; making that 20 cents higher than the price a year ago.

