Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Abundant sunshine with crisp, cool nights and warm, pleasant days can be expected Monday through Friday of the upcoming workweek. Highs each day will be a few degrees below average in the middle 80s, but morning lows will be quite cool for this time of the year in the upper 50s and low 60s.

You will need to keep a close eye on the forecast as you make outdoor plans next weekend, as low pressure is expected to form off the Georgia-Carolina coast that could bring a chance of rain late Friday into Saturday. Currently, it looks like the bulk of the rain will be confined to the immediate coast, but there is a chance the rain could push just far enough inland for a few showers here in the CSRA - especially across our eastern counties of Allendale, Bamberg, and Barnwell.

