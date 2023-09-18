Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Feeling Fall-like the next few mornings. Below average highs all week.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Abundant sunshine with crisp, cool nights and warm, pleasant days can be expected Monday through Friday of the upcoming workweek. Highs each day will be a few degrees below average in the middle 80s, but morning lows will be quite cool for this time of the year in the upper 50s and low 60s.

This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)

You will need to keep a close eye on the forecast as you make outdoor plans next weekend, as low pressure is expected to form off the Georgia-Carolina coast that could bring a chance of rain late Friday into Saturday. Currently, it looks like the bulk of the rain will be confined to the immediate coast, but there is a chance the rain could push just far enough inland for a few showers here in the CSRA - especially across our eastern counties of Allendale, Bamberg, and Barnwell.

Stay up to date with the forecast by downloading our WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
1 person sent to the hospital after East Boundary shooting
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office discovered two people shot in the head off of Willow Lake...
2 people shot dead at Columbia County home
Richmond County Sheriff's Office vehicles outside a convenience store that was shot up by...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office employee found dead in car
Arts in the Heart day 2
‘It’s really fun’: Arts in the Heart keeps huge crowd happy
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
33-year-old man shot dead in Augusta; suspect arrested

Latest News

BEAUTIFUL MONDAY!
Mikel's 630 AM Full Forecast - Below Average Temperatures - 9/18/23
CSRA
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has the forecast for Sunday, 9/17/2023
9/17/2023 Morning Weather Update
First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still has the forecast for Sunday, 9/17/2023
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still