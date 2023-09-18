Augusta University honors signing of Constitution with read-in

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University hosted a Constitution Day read-in on Monday.

Several departments took part in the event with faculty and students reading portions of the United States Constitution.

Students say it was a great opportunity to learn about the history of the country.

“It’s exciting and refreshing and honoring. It lets me know how our foundation started and how the U.S. came to be,” said Freshman Christian Dunnum. “It means a lot.”

The event was held to commemorate the signing of the Constitution, which took place on Sept. 17, 1787, in Philadelphia.

