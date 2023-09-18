Submit Photos/Videos
Augusta University honors signing of Constitution with read-in

By Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University hosted a Constitution Day read-in on Monday.

Several departments took part in the event with faculty and students reading portions of the United States Constitution.

Students say it was a great opportunity to learn about the history of the country.

MORE | Local artist gets sponsorship from Coca-Cola, designs murals

“It’s exciting and refreshing and honoring. It lets me know how our foundation started and how the U.S. came to be,” said Freshman Christian Dunnum. “It means a lot.”

The event was held to commemorate the signing of the Constitution, which took place on Sept. 17, 1787, in Philadelphia.

