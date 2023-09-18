Augusta leaders work on rules for short-term rentals

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta Commission members held a workshop session Monday on defining the limits for short-term rentals.

Commissioners say they’ve gotten complaints over noise during golf tournament week, and they’re looking for a solution.

Almost 700 properties are available for rent right now, less than 1% of residential units in Augusta.

The meeting was an attempt to create an ordinance that defines the limits of a short-term rental, as it’s a popular business around golf tournament and high school graduation seasons.

The main concern is noise complaints about guests at properties operating as a bed and breakfast when property owners are not in town to handle complaints. There are also issues of checking business licenses for property owners who are using their homes as a short-term rental.

The sheriff’s office, marshal’s office, fire department and tax office are all in agreement with the Augusta Planning and Development Department that an ordinance like Savannah’s is not necessary. They downplayed the issue of complaints. Monday’s meeting began with some confusion.

Some were there under the impression that the meeting would be about transient hotel/motel guests.

But it was actually the continuation of a May workshop on short-term rentals involving people overstaying at Airbnb-type accommodations.

