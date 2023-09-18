2-day clinic to offer free medical care in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A nonprofit pop-up clinic will offer free dental, vision and medical care this week to those in need.

The Remote Area Medical clinic will take place Saturday and Sunday at Jefferson County High School, 1157 Warrior Trail in Louisville.

All services are free, and no ID is required. Free dental, vision and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. on Friday night, Sept. 22 and remain open for the duration of the clinic.

Once in the parking lot, additional information regarding clinic-opening processes and next steps will be provided.

Clinic doors open at 6 a.m.

Medical services are offered, in addition to dental or vision services, free to every patient attending the clinic. Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose either dental or vision services.

Services will include dental cleanings, dental fillings, dental extractions, dental X-rays, eye exams, eye health exams, eyeglass prescriptions, eyeglasses made on-site, women’s health exams and general medical exams.

In some situations outside of RAM’s control, such as inclement weather, volunteer cancellations or other circumstances, the parking lot may open earlier or a smaller number of patients may be served. RAM encourages everyone who would like services, especially dental services, to arrive as early as possible. Clinic closing time may vary based on each service area’s daily capacity.

For more information, visit RAM’s FAQ page.

The services are being offered in conjunction with RAM’s Emory University chapter.

For more information, to donate or to volunteer, visit www.ramusa.org or call 865-579-1530. Patients may also visit the Facebook Event for this clinic at https://fb.me/e/62h7uazOV

Founded in 1985, Remote Area Medical has treated more than 910,000 individuals with $189.5 million worth of free health care and veterinary services. More than 196,000 volunteer dental, vision, medical and veterinary professionals, as well as general support staff have supported RAM’s mission.

