1 injured in shooting on Tobacco Road in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has been injured in a shooting on the 2500 block of Tobacco Road on Monday.

According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to the 2500 block of Tobacco Road in reference to shots fired with one person down.

Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male victim who had been shot at least one time.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing, according to the sheriff’s office.

