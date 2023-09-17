‘It’s really fun’ Arts in the Heart day 2 attracts another big crowd

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Saturday was the second day for Augusta’s Arts in the Heart festival.

Arts in the Heart includes over 130 arts and crafts booths, food from 19 different countries, and five stages with live performances.

“We did some passports, we got some prizes, we’re having a lot of fun,” said Kesleigh Prince, an attendee.

It is a festival all ages can enjoy.

“It’s really fun I love being down here. Well, it’s really crowded right now but it’s really fun. I love going to the kids area,” said Makasia Bishop.

There is lots of shopping, local art, live entertainment and lots of different types of food.

“The best part about the festival is trying all different types of foods from all over the world,” said Chloe Hall.

It’s one of the reasons why people come every year.

“The food, oh my gosh, I love the food, it’s absolutely delicious. I have three more to sample,” said Jean Leambert.

The food all represents different parts of the world.

“I think they should come out just to enjoy life, to enjoy all of the countries that are represented out here with the food and the culture,” said Leambert.

It’s also a great way to support local artists.

“I guess I kind of thought that people wouldn’t be interested in the process, because it is, it can be long and sort of tedious. But people seem to love it and they seem to really like sort of peeking behind the curtains and seeing how a piece of artwork comes together,” said artist Alex Foltz.

The ability to support so many people, near and far, is why the festival continues to attract a big crowd every year.

Tomorrow is your last chance to go and Broad Street will open at 11 a.m., with the festivities lasting till 6 p.m.

