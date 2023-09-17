Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Emily Acton

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A few light showers overnight Sunday with temperatures starting off in the upper 60s. Not expecting a big warm-up through the afternoon due to overcast skies and steady rainfall lasting throughout the day.

Going into the afternoon Sunday we could see a few thunderstorms pass through but overall not expecting anything severe.

Dry weather returns Sunday night and will last through at least the upcoming workweek. Temperatures will be below average next week with afternoon highs in the middle 80s Monday through Friday and morning lows mainly in the upper 50s.

Dry weather with cooler-than-average temperatures move in behind the front for the upcoming workweek.

Some activity in the tropics but nothing concerning the CSRA in the immediate future.

Sunshine, fall-like temperatures Saturday, rain to return Sunday

