Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

Rain, a few storms Sunday. First taste of fall on the way for the week ahead.
By Chris Still
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 8:30 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rain and possibly a few rumbles of thunder are a safe bet through early to mid-afternoon Sunday, then we can look forward to drier weather by late afternoon lasting through the upcoming workweek. Rain will be most widespread before 2 p.m. Sunday with mainly dry conditions returning after 3 p.m. into Sunday night. Afternoon highs will be in the upper 70s with light wind from the southeast at 2 to 6 mph.

Skies clear behind a cold front Sunday night with overnight lows dipping into the upper 50s to lower 60s by sunrise Monday at 7:13. Winds will be from the southwest early in the evening at 2 to 5 mph shifting to the northwest overnight.

Abundant sunshine with crisp, cool nights and warm, pleasant days can be expected Monday through Friday of the upcoming workweek. Highs each day will be a few degrees below average in the middle 80s, but morning lows will be quite cool for this time of the year in the middle to upper 50s.

You will need to keep a close eye on the forecast as you make outdoor plans next weekend, as low pressure is expected to form off the Georgia-Carolina coast that could bring a chance of rain late Friday into Saturday. Currently, it looks like the bulk of the rain will be confined to the immediate coast, but there is a chance the rain could push just far enough inland for a few showers here in the CSRA - especially across our eastern counties of Allendale, Bamberg, and Barnwell.

Stay up to date with the forecast by downloading our WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still