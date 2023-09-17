Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Baby found dead in NM hospital bathroom where teen was being treated

Authorities are investigating after an infant was found dead in a New Mexico hospital room...
Authorities are investigating after an infant was found dead in a New Mexico hospital room occupied by a 16-year-old girl.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) - Authorities said Thursday they are investigating after an infant was found dead in a Hobbs hospital room occupied by a 16-year-old girl.

The teen, accompanied by her mother, was getting treated at Covenant Health Hobbs Hospital on Wednesday.

Hospital staff told police they later discovered the dead baby in the restroom.

The infant’s body has been sent to the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque for an autopsy.

Investigators have not said whether the teenager or her mother will face charges. They say the investigation is ongoing.

This is the second reported time this year an infant has been found dead in a New Mexico hospital.

In May, 19-year-old Alexee Trevizo, of Artesia, was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence. Four months earlier, Trevizo locked herself in a hospital bathroom and gave birth to a boy. Police say she placed the baby in a bag and left the hospital.

Trevizo is scheduled to go to trial in August of next year.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richmond County Sheriff's Office vehicles outside a convenience store that was shot up by...
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office employee found dead in car
Richmond County Sheriff's Office- generic
37-year-old dies after crash on Broad Street in Augusta
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
33-year-old man shot dead in Augusta; suspect arrested
Aiken couple wins big on Palmetto Cash 5 ticket
A body was found near this location off Riverwatch Parkway around noon Friday.
Human remains found near Riverwatch Parkway in Augusta

Latest News

Arts in the Heart day 2
‘It’s really fun’ Arts in the Heart day 2 attracts another big crowd
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic, Augusta, Ga.
1 person sent to the hospital after East Boundary shooting
weather
Emily's Forecast 11pm Saturday
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe lifts up a trophy after...
U.S. Soccer announces moving national training center, headquarters to Atlanta