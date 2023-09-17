Submit Photos/Videos
2 dead in Willow Lake shooting

Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic
Columbia County Sheriff's Office generic(WRDW)
By Craig Allison
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office discovered two people shot in the head off of Willow Lake in Evans, Sunday afternoon.

At 3:45 p.m., Deputies were called to 800 Willow Lake in reference to a shooting.

They say that when deputies arrived on the scene, a male and female were found inside the residence between the dining room area and the front door both with a single gunshot wound to each of their heads.

The sheriff’s office says the male has been identified as 51-year-old Larry Jacobs and the female as 49-year-old Tijuana Dent.

The sheriff’s office also noted that a firearm was discovered next to Jacobs’ body.

News 12 will continue to update this incident as more information becomes available.

