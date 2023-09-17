1 person sent to the hospital after East Boundary shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person has been sent to the hospital after a shooting on East Boundary, Saturday night.

At 10:07 p.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 400 block of East Boundary in reference to a shooting.

Upon arrival, they say Deputies found an adult male who had been shot at least once, and they were transported to the hospital to treat their injuries.

While the investigation is in its early stages and it is unclear about the condition of the victim, News 12 will continue to follow this incident as more information becomes available.

