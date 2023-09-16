Thomson Bulldogs and Laney Wildcats face off in Game of the Week

THOMSON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The people have spoken, and our week five Game of the Week is a massive game between the Thomson Bulldogs and the Laney Wildcats.

Hundreds of you voted, and hundreds of you showed up to watch Laney and Thomson for a showdown in the Brickyard.

It was a close game last year. Thomson won by one after some rescheduling due to gunshots outside Laney’s stadium.

This is a new year, and that’s exactly how they’re looking at it.

It’s four-quarters of uninterrupted football.

The start of the season loss against Burke County made the Bulldogs take a hard look at themselves.

Since then, it’s been all about getting dialed back in, and holding each other accountable, and practicing a lot harder.

“They’ve been paying attention to detail. You know, we have the huddle where we can log on and see kids watching film and how much time they’re putting into it outside of what we do at football. And I really feel like that’s what has happened over the course of the past three to four weeks from the first game is their attention to detail and doing the things that they’re supposed to do,” said Thomson Head Coach, Michael Youngblood.

You could say it paid off. Since then, the reigning champs have outscored their previous two opponents.

Youngblood said it’s easy to see why this game was picked as our Game of the Week.

The two programs are historical giants that come with a legacy of winning. With that tradition, Youngblood says it can be a burden too.

On Friday, there’s an added level of excitement.

“I feel like the hype around their program has it where everybody’s excited to see and look at what’s happening. You know, are we for real? Are they for real? You know that’s the kind of vibe that you’re getting? Everybody wants a shot. And you got to make sure you go defend your turf,” said Youngblood.

Youngblood called it a rollercoaster and it surely was.

It was also a high scoring affair, much different than last year’s meeting.

Thomson won 28-14.

