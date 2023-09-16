Submit Photos/Videos
Richmond County Sheriff’s Office employee found dead in car

Richmond County Sheriff's Office vehicles outside a convenience store that was shot up by gunfire at East Boundary and Broad Street late April 19, 2022.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Richmond County Sheriff’s Office employee died on Friday, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the agency was notified by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office that they located an employee of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office in their personal vehicle, deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound around 6:20 p.m.

The identification of the employee has not been released yet.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

Details are limited at this time.

This isn’t the first death the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office has seen on Friday. According to the sheriff’s office, 33-year-old Dwayne Anthony Tillman II died after a fatal shooting on the 2800 block of Fairmount Street.

Also on Friday, human remains were discovered on Quarry Road Friday morning and 37-year-old Amanda Latara Hurst died on Friday from a car crash on Broad Street at Crawford Avenue.

