Richmond County cop was under investigation when he killed himself

By Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 10:24 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Tuesday that one of its officers was under investigation when he fatally shot himself last week.

Investigator Brian Manecke died Friday, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office was notified by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office that deputies there found the violent crimes investigator in his personal vehicle, deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound around 6:20 p.m.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Manecke was under investigation when he died.

“The investigation is being handled by our Criminal Investigations Division and it is still ongoing,” Investigator Walter McNeill said.

