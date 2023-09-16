Name released for Richmond County investigator who was found dead

LINCOLNTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We now know the name of the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office employee who was found dead late last week.

Brian Manecke died on Friday, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials say the agency was notified by the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office that deputies there found the violent crimes investigator in his personal vehicle, deceased with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound around 6:20 p.m.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.

