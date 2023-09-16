Georgia wins border blood donation competition against South Carolina

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -The battle between football fans also happened off the field with a Shepeard Community Blood Center’s Donation Domination blood drive.

The blood drive took place Monday through Friday.

Each donor had the chance to put a point towards Georgia or South Carolina, creating a chance for either team to also win off the field.

According to the Shepeard Community Blood Center, Georgia won with a score of 1,466. South Carolina’s score was 466.

Earlier this week, the American Red Cross declared a national blood shortage, asking the public to donate at their local centers.

“Blood centers across the country are now in a habitual shortage, we’re always just on a day or two supply of blood. Unfortunately, routinely, we cannot fill hospital orders to our local hospital. So we’re doing everything we can all the time to really remind people and bring attention to donating blood,” said Benjamin Prijatel, CEO of Shepeard Blood Center.

With the big game coming up, its important to remember to donate blood.

“The blood from this event is going to you know, of course all stay right here in our area. We support you know, Wellstar, we support Piedmont, we support Aiken Regional. So we’re, you know, the reason we’re doing this is so that we have blood here for our community for those who need it, and it’s available,” Prijatel said.

You never know who your donation could help.

“I think it’s a great way for at least our youth to learn the impact of their actions on the community, I mean, since you can start donating blood at 16. You can have kids coming from high school and start to realize what a difference that can make in our community,” said Shivum Lal, a donor.

