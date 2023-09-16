Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Chris Still

A beautiful fall-like day Saturday. Rain moves in Sunday.
By Chris Still
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The weather looks great for outdoor plans Saturday, but a storm system and associated cold front will pass through Sunday bringing rain Sunday. Dry weather with cooler than average temperatures move in behind the front for the upcoming workweek.

Mostly sunny skies Saturday with highs in the middle 80s and a light wind from the southeast at 2 to 6 mph.

Clouds increase Saturday night with a 30 percent chance of rain late. Lows will be in the middle to upper 60s with a light southeast wind at 1 to 3 mph.

Sunday could be a pretty wet day at times with a 70 percent chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. Skies will be overcast with afternoon highs in the lower 80s and winds from the south to southwest at 3 to 7 mph.

Dry weather returns Sunday night and will last through at least the upcoming workweek. Temperatures will be below average next week with afternoon highs in the middle 80s Monday through Friday and morning lows mainly in the upper 50s.

Stay up to date with the forecast by downloading our WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store.

