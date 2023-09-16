Big crowd turns up for 30th Annual Border Bash at SRP Park

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It’s one of the great football rivalries in the South.

Before the Georgia vs. South Carolina game, there’s always the Border Bash in Augusta.

The 30th Border Bash included food, live music, cheerleaders, and lots of fans for Georgia and South Carolina.

It’s the South’s favorite time of year.

“Go Gamecocks,” said Ashton Randall.

“Go Bulldogs,” said Dottie Donaldson.

There’s no better way to get ready for the big game.

“It’s a tailgate between the Georgia and the South Carolina fans, and everybody’s in a good mood. Party tonight and get serious tomorrow when the football game starts,” said Joel Simmons, Border Bash Foundation President.

The Border Bash has activities for all ages.

“Brought the kids out to have fun and just to enjoy the fun atmosphere before the game tomorrow,” said Randall.

It’s also a place to keep family traditions going.

“We actually used to bring our brother here every year. He had fought cancer. It was a progressive cancer. Well, we took him everywhere, but this was his favorite place to go. So what we would do is we get all the scratch-offs, and we let everybody have one that was nice to him. And he got kisses and all the sweet stuff for the tickets. And since he’s passed away, we decided to keep that going,” said Donaldson.

It was a great way to not only get together but continue one of the South’s long-time rivalries.

“Just watching Georgia and South Carolina fans get together. We’re having a great time tonight because tomorrow we’re not going to love each other. But we will love each other on Sunday,” said Georgia fan, Tim Wesiz.

