Baby dies at day care in New York City, 3 other children hospitalized
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 1:07 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — A 1-year-old boy died and 3 other children were hospitalized after emergency workers responded to a report of cardiac arrest at a day care center in New York City on Friday, authorities said.
Police said the incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a day care facility in the Bronx. The exact cause is still under investigation.
The 1-year-old boy was pronounced dead. Two 2-year-old boys and a baby girl remain hospitalized.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.