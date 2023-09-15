Submit Photos/Videos
What the Tech: A few highlights from Apple’s new devices

Apple is at last getting rid of its Lightning port and moving to the USB-C charger.
By Jamey Tucker
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Apple held its annual fall event to unveil two new products, the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9.

Many times the fall event is a cause for excitement for all Apple users. Not so much this time.

Sure the new devices are improvements over the previous models, and it’s true that “They’re the most powerful iPhone ever,” but are these devices really that big of an improvement?

Is it worth upgrading now or waiting until next year? Here are some of the highlights from Apple’s new devices.

The iPhone 15 improvements are mostly under the hood. It’s faster than last year’s iPhone 14, and the cameras are an improvement

It’s also simpler to switch to portrait mode. It gets the dynamic island from the iPhone 14 Pro that displays music playing, phone calls, and Uber information. And the screen is a bit bigger.

The device itself is smaller, but the bezels are slightly smaller, and the screen takes up that space.

There are no huge upgrades from the 14. In fact, Apple spent just a little more than two minutes unveiling it, which was less than it spent on talking about its environmental impact.

That segment starring Octavia Spencer as Mother Nature is worth the watch. The biggest change in the iPhone 15 is the charging port.

Apple is at last getting rid of its Lightning port and moving to the USB-C charger.

That’s not-so-good news if you have a bunch of Lightning cables and chargers. You’ll need to purchase new ones. It’ll charge faster and transferring data from the phone to a computer will be faster as well.

The iPhone 15 Pro, on the other hand, has significantly better cameras and is now fast enough for gamers to play Apple’s version of console games.

Apple is also ditching the mute switch on the side of the iPhone 15 Pro and replacing it with an “action button” that not only silences the phone but can also open other apps and start shortcuts just by pressing the button once or twice.

The Apple Watch Series 9 is faster than the Apple Watch Series 8, of course. At this point, every Apple device will be faster than the previous model and with better battery life.

Can you imagine Tim Cook announcing a new device that’s slower? There’s also a a new feature that allows you to answer and hang up calls, just by pinching your fingers together on the hand wearing the Apple Watch.

This was the most impressive innovation in our opinion. It will come in handy when you’ve got something on the other hand. Haven’t all Apple Watch users answered a phone call by tapping the screen with their nose? Or is that just us?

The Series 9 also comes in two new colors pink and starlight. So with these advancements who should upgrade? Our opinion is anyone with an iPhone 13 and older and anyone with a series 7 and older Apple Watch.

But the upgrade isn’t necessarily recommended for the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9. Remember, 2022 models of both phones and the Apple Watch will drop in price by $100.

The new devices are available for pre-order on Sept. 15 and will be in stores on Sept. 22.

