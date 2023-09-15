Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Tractor-trailer pulls down power lines in Washington County

Washington County Sheriff's Office, Ga.
Washington County Sheriff's Office, Ga.(Contributed)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:54 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANDERSVILE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Electrical lines were pulled down after a tractor-trailer accident in Washington County on Friday.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded Friday morning to the Fall Line Freeway at Yank Brown Road and Old 85 Road.

The agency says all traffic will be detoured between Old 85 Road and Yank Brown Road.

MORE | Heavy police presence at Traditions at Augusta Apartments

Officials say the unloaded trailer was traveling westbound on Highway 540 when the driver thought a vehicle at the Yank Brown Road intersection wouldn’t stop.

The driver allegedly slammed on the brakes, lost control, jackknifed, ran off the road, and struck a utility pole, officials say.

The driver was not injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies on the scene of a December night in 2021 say the driver, Derrell Tucker Jr., could’ve...
I-TEAM: 2nd Burke County DUI case never makes it to court
There was heavy damage to the guardrail on Walton Way Extension the morning after a police...
Heavy police presence at Traditions at Augusta Apartments
A Wadley police car leaves the scene of an accident monday in an Augusta parking lot.
Wadley cop fired after hit-and-run in Augusta
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree
Richmond County resident launches effort to oust sheriff
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Emergency crews respond to 2-car crash on I-20

Latest News

The iPhone 15 improvements are mostly under the hood. It’s faster than last year’s iPhone 14,...
What the Tech: A few highlights from Apple’s new devices
A sign has gone up for the new store called FreshTake at 2907 Washington Road near Bonefish...
Learn about a special supermarket coming to Augusta
FreshTake location in Augusta
FreshTake bringing new supermarket concept to Augusta
First Lady Jill Biden speaking at Emory University in Atlanta on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
First Lady Jill Biden speaks at Emory University about new cancer-fighting technology