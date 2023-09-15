Tractor-trailer pulls down power lines in Washington County

SANDERSVILE, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Electrical lines were pulled down after a tractor-trailer accident in Washington County on Friday.

Washington County Sheriff’s Office responded Friday morning to the Fall Line Freeway at Yank Brown Road and Old 85 Road.

The agency says all traffic will be detoured between Old 85 Road and Yank Brown Road.

Officials say the unloaded trailer was traveling westbound on Highway 540 when the driver thought a vehicle at the Yank Brown Road intersection wouldn’t stop.

The driver allegedly slammed on the brakes, lost control, jackknifed, ran off the road, and struck a utility pole, officials say.

The driver was not injured, according to the sheriff’s office.

