Remembering Cowboy Mike: AU hosts memorial service today

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Pamplin College will be hosting a memorial service for the late Augusta University history professor, also known as Cowboy Mike Searles, on Friday.

Michael Searles retired from Augusta University in 2012 but stayed as an emeritus faculty member, and died back in June.

He was known for his dedication of educating students about the western experiences of black cowboys and buffalo soldiers.

The community will come together at the Maxwell Theatre on the Summerville Campus from 2 to 4 p.m. to honor and celebrate the life of the beloved Searles.

