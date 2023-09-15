Submit Photos/Videos
Remembering Cowboy Mike: AU hosts memorial service today

This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:01 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Pamplin College will be hosting a memorial service for the late Augusta University history professor, also known as Cowboy Mike Searles, on Friday.

Michael Searles retired from Augusta University in 2012 but stayed as an emeritus faculty member, and died back in June.

He was known for his dedication of educating students about the western experiences of black cowboys and buffalo soldiers.

The community will come together at the Maxwell Theatre on the Summerville Campus from 2 to 4 p.m. to honor and celebrate the life of the beloved Searles.

