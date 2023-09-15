Now-suspended Grovetown JROTC teacher slapped teen, police say

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a Grovetown High School teacher was arrested and suspended after allegedly hitting a student a week ago, the incident report has shed new details on the incident, according to authorities.

Administrators were notified on June 6 that the teacher had allegedly struck a student during class the previous day.

According to the incident report, the student’s parent stated her child came home and reported that Junior ROTC instructor Maj. Cecile Williams slapped a cadet in the face and pushed him out of line.

Authorities say the school’s camera footage shows that all of the cadets were in formation and Williams was attempting to explain something to the cadets who appeared to be talking and not paying attention, according to an incident report released by Columbia County School District police.

The video shows Williams walk over to a cadet, slap him in the face with an open hand and then push him out of line, according to authorities.

Williams has been suspended pending further investigation by the school district’s human resources department.

Williams was arrested and charged with simple battery by Columbia County School District police.

The district said the incident will be submitted to the teacher professional standards commission for further review, as required.

“Safety of students and staff is a top priority and any inappropriate physical contact is not tolerated,” the school district said in a letter to parents. “We take allegations such as these extremely seriously and will investigate fully.”

According to a biography posted by the school district , Williams was born in Jamaica and moved to New York in 1989. She enlisted in the Army in June 1994 and served honorably for 12 years as a senior paralegal noncommissioned officer before attending Officer Candidate School.

She earned her commission in 2006 and served in various locations around the world, including Iraq, South Korea and Fort Gordon.

She has received a number of medals and awards.

