Lyft, Augusta partner to lower work transportation barriers

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta and Lyft have partnered to reduce transportation barriers and accelerate job growth and innovation.

In May, Augusta was selected by the Biden-Harris Administration as one of five national workforce hubs.

Alongside the Augusta-Richmond County Mayor’s Office, the Community Foundation for the Central Savannah River Area, and Indeed, Lyft will provide funding for rides to and from clean energy and manufacturing jobs as part of the President’s Investing in America agenda.

“My administration is working collectively to ensure that job seekers and the gainfully employed living in Augusta-Richmond County have access to transportation,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson. “Our collaboration with Lyft is another example of the innovative partnerships that are being developed within the Augusta Workforce Hub and the Biden-Harris Investing in America initiative. We must work together to dismantle barriers that prevent people from succeeding.”

Lyft says this partnership will strengthen and promote opportunities for thousands of workers.

“Providing transportation access to quality jobs creates a bridge to greater economic opportunity,” said Heather Foster, Senior Director of Global Public Policy at Lyft. “We are pleased to partner with the White House and the city of Augusta to help job seekers in the energy sector have the necessary support to travel to and from their workplace.”

