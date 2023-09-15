Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Lyft, Augusta partner to lower work transportation barriers

Lyft says this partnership will strengthen and promote opportunities for thousands of workers.
Lyft says this partnership will strengthen and promote opportunities for thousands of workers.(unsplash.com)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The city of Augusta and Lyft have partnered to reduce transportation barriers and accelerate job growth and innovation.

In May, Augusta was selected by the Biden-Harris Administration as one of five national workforce hubs.

Alongside the Augusta-Richmond County Mayor’s Office, the Community Foundation for the Central Savannah River Area, and Indeed, Lyft will provide funding for rides to and from clean energy and manufacturing jobs as part of the President’s Investing in America agenda.

MORE | Ga. agency pleads for incentives to attract more troopers

“My administration is working collectively to ensure that job seekers and the gainfully employed living in Augusta-Richmond County have access to transportation,” said Mayor Garnett Johnson. “Our collaboration with Lyft is another example of the innovative partnerships that are being developed within the Augusta Workforce Hub and the Biden-Harris Investing in America initiative. We must work together to dismantle barriers that prevent people from succeeding.”

Lyft says this partnership will strengthen and promote opportunities for thousands of workers.

“Providing transportation access to quality jobs creates a bridge to greater economic opportunity,” said Heather Foster, Senior Director of Global Public Policy at Lyft. “We are pleased to partner with the White House and the city of Augusta to help job seekers in the energy sector have the necessary support to travel to and from their workplace.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies on the scene of a December night in 2021 say the driver, Derrell Tucker Jr., could’ve...
I-TEAM: 2nd Burke County DUI case never makes it to court
There was heavy damage to the guardrail on Walton Way Extension the morning after a police...
Heavy police presence at Traditions at Augusta Apartments
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
33-year-old man shot dead in Augusta; suspect arrested
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree
Richmond County resident launches effort to oust sheriff
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Emergency crews respond to 2-car crash on I-20

Latest News

Human remains found near Riverwatch Parkway in Augusta
37-year-old dead after crash on Broad Street in Augusta
Augusta Transit
Downtown festival disrupting some bus routes this weekend
Fort Gordon holds solemn ceremony for POW/MIA recognition