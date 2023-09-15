Local church donates $10K to Columbia County schools

MARTINEZ, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A local church is set to donate $10,000 to the Columbia County School District.

Abilene Baptist Church will be present the $10,000 donation to Dr. Steven Flynt, superintendent of Columbia County School District, in a ceremony on Friday at 9:15 a.m.

The event will take place at the Columbia County Board of Education.

The donation will help eliminate lunch account debts, ensuring that all students have access to nutritious meals.

“Our church has always been committed to serving the community and making a positive impact in the lives of those we can reach. We hope that our contribution will not only clear these debts but also raise awareness about the importance of ensuring every child’s access to nutritious meals,” said Dr. Brad Whitt, Senior Pastor of Abilene Baptist Church.

The donation comes just three days after one local group told News 12 they were trying to step up and pay off student’s debts.

Columbia County School District is one of the only counties in the CSRA not offering free-for-all lunch programs.

Students with more than $14.25 of lunch account debt have been receiving a meal consisting of a grilled cheese or peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

“Everybody’s struggling. It’s tough on everybody, and the kids have to be taken care of and if we can do that as a community that’s a win, positivity where there is enough negative in the world, we can be positive,” said Alan Barry, who started the awareness campaign.

