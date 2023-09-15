Heavy police presence at Traditions at Augusta Apartments

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A heavy police presence was seen at the Traditions at Augusta Apartments on Walton Way Extension on Thursday night.

Augusta dispatch confirms there was a police chase, but the scene is secure at this time.

A News 12 reporter was on the scene when the chase took place. According to the reporter, the chase ended in the apartment complex.

Our reporter says there is around nine police cars in the complex and six on Walton Way Extension.

