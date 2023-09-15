Grovetown Middle School student charged over threat

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A Grovetown Middle School student faces charges over threats made toward other students, according to the Columbia County School District.

“Today, Columbia County School District Police and school administrators were called to a classroom due to a student making threats, and upon further investigation, the student has been charged with terroristic threats and removed from school campus,” the district said in a letter to parents.

The student will also be held accountable according to the code of conduct, the district said, adding that school operations would continue as normal.

“Safety of students and staff is a top priority,” the letter stated. “Threats of any nature are not tolerated and will be investigated fully.”

