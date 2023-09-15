Grant Me Hope: Madison is hoping for a home that has kindness

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Thousands of children in Georgia don’t have a family to call their own.

News 12 has begun a partnership with the nonprofit Grant Me Hope, which works to find homes for older children in the foster care system.

Today we want to introduce you to Madison.

The 11-year-old girl has been in the foster system for more than seven years.

She likes gymnastics.

“I love to do back-flips, one-hand cartwheels, jumping on the trampoline, spending time with my family,” she said.

Her favorite music is country – especially anything from Morgan Wallen.

“His songs are like ... what I’ve been through,” she said.

Pizza is one of her favorite foods, plus she loves reading.

There are a lot of things you can learn from reading books about science, history and other subjects, she said.

When she grows up, she wants to be a detective.

“You gotta figure things out,” and she said that’s something she’s good at.

Her perfect home “would be the one that had kindness,” she said.

“They would care for me,” she said. “They’d give me a room.”

To inquire about Tayianna, go to itsmyturnnow.dhs.ga.gov/WebForms/MeetChildren.aspx.

To learn more about Grant Me Hope, visit http://grantmehope.org/adoptable-children/georgia/.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.