GBI seeks info on 2020 death of pair in Warren County home

WARREN COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A $10,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the death of a pair found in a Warren County home, Georgia Bureau of Investigation says.

GBI says the Warren County Sheriff’s Office was called to Mitchell Road around 10:13 a.m. on Aug. 3, 2020, in response to an “unresponsive person.”

72-year-old Troy Bennett and 72-year-old Cheryl Newsome. (Contributed)

When they arrived, deputies found the bodies of 72-year-old Troy Bennett and 72-year-old Cheryl Newsome.

In 2022, the community gathered at Beall Springs to remember them and pray for answers.

We spoke with Assistant Special Agent in Charge Sarah Lue in 2022.

“We are determined to arrest and successfully prosecute this case. We will find the individual or individuals that are responsible for these murders, and we will not quit until we find those individuals and bring them to justice,” said Lue.

Contact the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Thomson at 706-595-2575, or the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 706-465-3340. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

