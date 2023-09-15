Submit Photos/Videos
FreshTake bringing new supermarket concept to Augusta

A sign has gone up for the new store called FreshTake at 2907 Washington Road near Bonefish Grill. It’ll reportedly open in June 2024.
By Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new grocery store concept is opening its first location in Augusta at the site of a former Whole Foods supermarket.

It’ll be a focused on the customer experience, with ample places to hang out, including a two-story indoor/outdoor seating area with balconies. And being about a mile from Augusta National Golf Club, it’ll have a putting green, of course.

The store will reportedly have many take-out and catering options plus a beer and wine bar with small bites, sushi bar, coffee bar, pizza and pasta bar, hot bar, bakery, sandwich and salad bar, seafood, juice and smoothie bar, specialty cheese and an outdoor barbecue smoker.

The store will also include a “beer cave,” a flower department and a pharmacy that’ll offer vaccinations.

As far as actual groceries, the store will have traditional items plus organic and specialty offerings.

The FreshTake Grocery Corp. was registered a little over a year ago with headquarters at that address. Even though this first store hasn’t opened, there are already reportedly plans for expansion.

The opening will come as Augusta sees growth in grocery and convenience stores that have extra perks to attract shoppers.

Around the same time FreshTake opens, a Kroger Marketplace will open along Jimmie Dyess Parkway with expanded offerings that will include clothing.

And this happens as Parker’s Kitchen moves into the region with convenience stores that offer fresh-made restaurant-quality foods.

The Whole Foods store closed in 2017 due to slow sales after only a couple of years there.

