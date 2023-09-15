Fort Gordon holds solemn ceremony on POW/MIA Recognition Day

FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fort Gordon held a ceremony Friday morning to observe National Prisoners of War/Missing in Action Day.

The keynote speaker was Col. Reginald Evans, Fort Gordon Garrison commander.

At the urging of relatives of those killed in the Vietnam War, POW/MIA Recognition Day was established in 1979 by Congress and the president. It’s observed on the third Friday of each September.

Fort Gordon held a ceremony Sept. 15, 2023, to observe National Prisoners of War/Missing in Action Day. (WRDW/WAGT)

By the numbers

PRISONERS OF WAR:

World War II: 130,201

Korean War: 7,140

Vietnam War: 725

Since 1992: 37

MISSING IN ACTION:

World War II: 73,515

Korean War: 7,841

Vietnam War: 1,626

Cold War: 126

Since 1991: Six

