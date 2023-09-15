Submit Photos/Videos
Fort Gordon holds solemn ceremony on POW/MIA Recognition Day

By Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fort Gordon held a ceremony Friday morning to observe National Prisoners of War/Missing in Action Day.

The keynote speaker was Col. Reginald Evans, Fort Gordon Garrison commander.

At the urging of relatives of those killed in the Vietnam War, POW/MIA Recognition Day was established in 1979 by Congress and the president. It’s observed on the third Friday of each September.

Fort Gordon held a ceremony Sept. 15, 2023, to observe National Prisoners of War/Missing in Action Day.(WRDW/WAGT)

By the numbers

PRISONERS OF WAR:

  • World War II: 130,201
  • Korean War: 7,140
  • Vietnam War: 725
  • Since 1992: 37

MISSING IN ACTION:

  • World War II: 73,515
  • Korean War: 7,841
  • Vietnam War: 1,626
  • Cold War: 126
  • Since 1991: Six

