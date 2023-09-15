Fort Gordon holds solemn ceremony on POW/MIA Recognition Day
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
FORT GORDON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Fort Gordon held a ceremony Friday morning to observe National Prisoners of War/Missing in Action Day.
The keynote speaker was Col. Reginald Evans, Fort Gordon Garrison commander.
At the urging of relatives of those killed in the Vietnam War, POW/MIA Recognition Day was established in 1979 by Congress and the president. It’s observed on the third Friday of each September.
By the numbers
PRISONERS OF WAR:
- World War II: 130,201
- Korean War: 7,140
- Vietnam War: 725
- Since 1992: 37
MISSING IN ACTION:
- World War II: 73,515
- Korean War: 7,841
- Vietnam War: 1,626
- Cold War: 126
- Since 1991: Six
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.