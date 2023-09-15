Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Emergency crews respond to 2 car crash on I-20

Emergency crews respond to crash on I-20 early Friday morning
(WAGM)
By WRDW Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:02 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -Emergency crews responded to a car crash early Friday morning on I-20.

Aiken County dispatch says it happened at 12:12 a.m. near mile marker 1 in North Augusta.

Dispatch says there are injuries and EMS is on scene.

We are working to learn more about the cause of the crash and how many people are hurt.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies on the scene of a December night in 2021 say the driver, Derrell Tucker Jr., could’ve...
I-TEAM: Second DUI case goes missing from court records in Burke County
Memorial candles
Well-known local real estate agent Larry Miller has died
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree
Richmond County resident launches effort to oust sheriff
A Wadley police car leaves the scene of an accident monday in an Augusta parking lot.
Wadley cop fired after hit-and-run in Augusta
Renata Ward Collins is mourning her son, Se'Vonn Small, who drowned at Clarks Hill Lake.
‘I only have one Se’Vonn’: Parents share heartbreak of teen’s drowning

Latest News

Alfonzo Williams
I-TEAM FULL COVERAGE: Burke County sheriff’s ongoing problems
‘Keep our city small’: Aiken residents speak out about potential new development
Local church donates $10K to Columbia County schools
Heavy police presence at Traditions at Augusta Apartments