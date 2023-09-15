Emergency crews respond to 2 car crash on I-20

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) -Emergency crews responded to a car crash early Friday morning on I-20.

Aiken County dispatch says it happened at 12:12 a.m. near mile marker 1 in North Augusta.

Dispatch says there are injuries and EMS is on scene.

We are working to learn more about the cause of the crash and how many people are hurt.

