Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Downtown festival disrupting some bus routes this weekend

Augusta Transit
Augusta Transit(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:23 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to the Arts in the Heart festival taking place in downtown Augusta through Sunday, there will be diversions for several bus routes serving Broad Street between 13th and Seventh streets:

  • Route 3 Gold Line/East Augusta (inbound & outbound) – No diversions and follows regular route.
  • Route 4 Purple Line/Turpin Hill (outbound) – Turns right at Broad Street at 13th Street, then left into Telfair Street to Seventh Street then back to regular route.
  • Route 4 Purple Line/Turpin Hill (inbound) – Turns left at Greene Street at Seventh Street and continues along Greene Street until the Broad Street transfer facility.
  • Route 6 Brown Line/Gordon Hwy (outbound) – Turns right at Broad Street at 13th Street, then left into Telfair Street to Ninth Street then back to regular route.
  • Route 6 Brown Line/Gordon Highway (inbound) – Turns right at Ninth Street at Greene Street and continues along Greene Street until the Broad Street transfer facility.

During the festival, passengers boarding along Telfair Street between 13th and Seventh streets can wave at the bus, which will stop at the nearest safe place.

To find a bus route near you, bus schedules and which bus gets you to your destination call 706-821-1719 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies on the scene of a December night in 2021 say the driver, Derrell Tucker Jr., could’ve...
I-TEAM: 2nd Burke County DUI case never makes it to court
There was heavy damage to the guardrail on Walton Way Extension the morning after a police...
Heavy police presence at Traditions at Augusta Apartments
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
33-year-old man shot dead in Augusta; suspect arrested
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree
Richmond County resident launches effort to oust sheriff
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Emergency crews respond to 2-car crash on I-20

Latest News

Human remains found near Riverwatch Parkway in Augusta
37-year-old dead after crash on Broad Street in Augusta
Lyft says this partnership will strengthen and promote opportunities for thousands of workers.
Lyft, Augusta partner to lower work transportation barriers
Fort Gordon holds solemn ceremony for POW/MIA recognition