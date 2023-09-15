Downtown festival disrupting some bus routes this weekend

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Due to the Arts in the Heart festival taking place in downtown Augusta through Sunday, there will be diversions for several bus routes serving Broad Street between 13th and Seventh streets:

Route 3 Gold Line/East Augusta (inbound & outbound) – No diversions and follows regular route.

Route 4 Purple Line/Turpin Hill (outbound) – Turns right at Broad Street at 13th Street, then left into Telfair Street to Seventh Street then back to regular route.

Route 4 Purple Line/Turpin Hill (inbound) – Turns left at Greene Street at Seventh Street and continues along Greene Street until the Broad Street transfer facility.

Route 6 Brown Line/Gordon Hwy (outbound) – Turns right at Broad Street at 13th Street, then left into Telfair Street to Ninth Street then back to regular route.

Route 6 Brown Line/Gordon Highway (inbound) – Turns right at Ninth Street at Greene Street and continues along Greene Street until the Broad Street transfer facility.

During the festival, passengers boarding along Telfair Street between 13th and Seventh streets can wave at the bus, which will stop at the nearest safe place.

To find a bus route near you, bus schedules and which bus gets you to your destination call 706-821-1719 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

