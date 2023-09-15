Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

Rain chances continue for the first part of your Friday. Nice weather this afternoon through Saturday evening. More rain late Saturday into Sunday.
By Mikel Hannah-Harding
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 8:12 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a wet start for some this morning, lower humidity and drier weather will start to build in this afternoon behind a backdoor cold front. Morning lows felt comfortable in the low to mid-60s with highs remaining below average in the upper 70s to low 80s. Skies will stay partly cloudy during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 8-12 mph.

Weekend mornings will feel comfortable in the low and mid-60s. Staying partly cloudy Saturday with highs in the mid-80s. Showers and storms will be possible again by late Saturday into Sunday afternoon as our next cold front moves into the region. Highs on Sunday will be low and mid-80s.

This is a live recording of WRDW News 12 at 6 a.m. (recurring daily Sun to Sat)

Very nice weather looks to hang around early next week with morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s and afternoon highs in the mid-80s.

Stay up to date with the forecast by downloading our WRDW Weather App, available on Google Play or the Apple app store. Be sure to keep it here for the latest updates.

