Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Meteorologist Mikel Hannah-Harding

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - After a wet start for some this morning, lower humidity and drier weather will start to build in this afternoon behind a backdoor cold front. Morning lows felt comfortable in the low to mid-60s with highs remaining below average in the upper 70s to low 80s. Skies will stay partly cloudy during the afternoon. Winds will be out of the east-northeast between 8-12 mph.

Weekend mornings will feel comfortable in the low and mid-60s. Staying partly cloudy Saturday with highs in the mid-80s. Showers and storms will be possible again by late Saturday into Sunday afternoon as our next cold front moves into the region. Highs on Sunday will be low and mid-80s.

Very nice weather looks to hang around early next week with morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s and afternoon highs in the mid-80s.

