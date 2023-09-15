Submit Photos/Videos
Daily Forecast | The latest from First Alert Chief Meteorologist Riley Hale

Nice weather through Saturday evening. More rain late Saturday into Sunday.
By Riley Hale
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 3:43 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Light showers ending across the CSRA this evening. Sky conditions will remain partly cloudy south of I-20 for the rest of the evening. Temperatures range from the lower to upper 70s as we head into the evening hours.

Any football plans should be mostly dry and a little on the chilly side Friday night! Great weather is expected in Athens this weekend as well. Highs will reach the low 80s with partly cloudy sky conditions!

Weekend mornings will feel comfortable in the low and mid-60s. Staying partly cloudy Saturday with highs in the mid-80s. Showers and storms will be possible again by late Saturday continuing into Sunday afternoon as our next cold front moves into the region. Highs on Sunday will be low and mid-80s.

Very nice weather looks to hang around early next week with morning lows in the upper 50s and low 60s and afternoon highs in the mid-80s.

