Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Commissioners, department heads meet to discuss Augusta’s top complaint

By Sydney Hood
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Friday, Augusta Commissioners made a step towards addressing the number one complaint from Augusta taxpayers: overgrown grass.

Trying to get answers has been frustrating since people have to call several departments for help. The goal is to tackle the issue under one roof.

The issue of overgrown grass is becoming more of a growing pain, from the ones hearing about it to the ones actually living around it.

Rebecca Birchfield lives in Harrisburg and lives with overgrown grass daily.

“They make a lot of promises, but they don’t get the results,” said Birchfield. “We complain and get no action. Why aren’t they doing something? Why do we have to complain so much?”

MORE | Lyft, Augusta partner to lower work transportation barriers

The volume of complaints led city leaders to host a grounds maintenance workshop.

Augusta Mayor Garnett Johnson said: “We’re having a discussion. It is no longer something that continues to be swept under the rug.”

The discussion involves each department in charge of upkeep, including 311, Parks and Recreation, Engineering, and RCCI.

“It’s my promise and my pledge that next year, next spring, when the grass starts to green up again, we will have a plan to have this department centralized,” said Mayor Johnson.

The goal is to avoid complaints getting lost in the weeds.

MORE | Richmond County resident launches effort to oust sheriff

District 1 Commissioner Jordan Johnson said: “I hope that within the next few months, we’ll be able to come up with a solid plan, certainly before the end of the year to get this done.”

Until a plan comes into play, the grass remains.

Birchfield said: “I don’t want to leave Augusta but tell me why I should stay. If this is how it’s going to be, I’m gonna have to fight all the time to get something done.”

As for what’s next after Friday’s workshop, Commissioners say another workshop is going to need to happen. There is no date set.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies on the scene of a December night in 2021 say the driver, Derrell Tucker Jr., could’ve...
I-TEAM: 2nd Burke County DUI case never makes it to court
There was heavy damage to the guardrail on Walton Way Extension the morning after a police...
Heavy police presence at Traditions at Augusta Apartments
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
33-year-old man shot dead in Augusta; suspect arrested
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree
Richmond County resident launches effort to oust sheriff
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Emergency crews respond to 2-car crash on I-20

Latest News

Under the Lights Ga. scoreboard: Jim Hudson Cadilac
Georgia high school football scores
Under the Lights S.C. scoreboard: Ole Edgefield Butcher Shop
South Carolina high school football scores
Remembering Cowboy Mike: AU hosts memorial service
Thomson Bulldogs, Laney Wildcats prepare for a big fight
Cowboy Mike Searles
Remembering Cowboy Mike: AU hosts memorial service