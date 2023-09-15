Human remains found near Riverwatch Parkway in Augusta
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Human remains were discovered on Quarry Road on Friday, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
At 10:45 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4000 block of Quarry Road.
Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said he was on the way to the scene around 12:15 p.m.
A witness reported a large law enforcement scene in the area.
The sheriff’s office says the investigation is in the early stages.
Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.