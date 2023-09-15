Human remains found near Riverwatch Parkway in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Human remains were discovered on Quarry Road on Friday, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

At 10:45 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4000 block of Quarry Road.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said he was on the way to the scene around 12:15 p.m.

A witness reported a large law enforcement scene in the area.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is in the early stages.

