Human remains found near Riverwatch Parkway in Augusta

A body was found near this location off Riverwatch Parkway around noon Friday.
A body was found near this location off Riverwatch Parkway around noon Friday.(WRDW/WAGT)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Human remains were discovered on Quarry Road on Friday, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.

At 10:45 a.m., the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 4000 block of Quarry Road.

Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said he was on the way to the scene around 12:15 p.m.

A witness reported a large law enforcement scene in the area.

The sheriff’s office says the investigation is in the early stages.

