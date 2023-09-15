Aiken couple wins big on Palmetto Cash 5 ticket

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - When an Aiken couple heard that a lucky person in town had won big, they checked their ticket and learned it was them.

The ticket was worth $200,000.

“Wow,” the wife told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. “I wondered if it could be me.”

She bought the quick pick with Power-Up ticket at the 3 Way Food Mart at 755 Silver Bluff Road in Aiken.

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize. Officials say the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, meaning the $100,000 top prize was doubled to when a two was drawn.

As for their plans, the wife said, “I’ve already taken care of a few things.”

For selling the claimed ticket, 3 Way Food Mart received a commission of $2,000.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 878,399.

