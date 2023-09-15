Submit Photos/Videos
Community Calendar
About Us
Advertising

Aiken couple wins big on Palmetto Cash 5 ticket

(WIS)
By Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - When an Aiken couple heard that a lucky person in town had won big, they checked their ticket and learned it was them.

The ticket was worth $200,000.

“Wow,” the wife told South Carolina Education Lottery officials. “I wondered if it could be me.”

She bought the quick pick with Power-Up ticket at the 3 Way Food Mart at 755 Silver Bluff Road in Aiken.

MORE | $200,000 winning Palmetto Cash 5 ticket sold in Aiken

The ticket matched all five numbers drawn to win the $100,000 top prize. Officials say the ticket holder “Powered-Up” for an additional $1, meaning the $100,000 top prize was doubled to when a two was drawn.

As for their plans, the wife said, “I’ve already taken care of a few things.”

For selling the claimed ticket, 3 Way Food Mart received a commission of $2,000.

The odds of winning $200,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 878,399.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Deputies on the scene of a December night in 2021 say the driver, Derrell Tucker Jr., could’ve...
I-TEAM: 2nd Burke County DUI case never makes it to court
There was heavy damage to the guardrail on Walton Way Extension the morning after a police...
Heavy police presence at Traditions at Augusta Apartments
Richmond County Sheriff's Office generic
33-year-old man shot dead in Augusta; suspect arrested
Richmond County Sheriff Richard Roundtree
Richmond County resident launches effort to oust sheriff
South Carolina Highway Patrol
Emergency crews respond to 2-car crash on I-20

Latest News

Ohio abortion generic
How abortion reporting requirement works in South Carolina
In cases of rape and incest, new law requires the abortion provider to report those allegations...
How abortion reporting requirement works in South Carolina
Emily's 4pm Friday Forecast
First Alert Weather Extra: Flooding in the Southeast, Hurricane Lee