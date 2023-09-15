33-year-old man shot dead in Augusta; suspect arrested

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 21-year-old suspect has been arrested after a fatal shooting in Richmond County early Friday morning, according to authorities.

The victim was identified as Dwayne Anthony Tillman II, 33, of the 2100 block Cadden Road, according to Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen.

Authorities say that at 12:32 a.m., deputies responded to the 2800 block of Fairmount Street about a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies found Rillman, who had been shot at least one time and succumbed to his injuries, according to authorities. He was pronounced dead at 1:45 a.m., and an autopsy has been scheduled, according to Bowen.

Traveon Wade, 21, was arrested and charged with murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, authorities say.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office says the incident report and booking photo are not available; the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

The slaying was the latest in a surge in violent crimes that’s claimed more than 100 lives across the CSRA in a little over a year. Communities large and small have been affected on both sides of the Savannah River.

Authorities have blamed much of the problem on gangs, and many of the victims and suspects have been young men.

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.