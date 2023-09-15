Submit Photos/Videos
1st day of Arts in the Heart Augusta Festival begins today

Arts in the Heart Augusta Festival
Arts in the Heart Augusta Festival(WRDW/WAGT)
By Macy Neal
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 9:40 AM EDT
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The annual Arts in the Heart of Augusta Festival returns with a weekend packed full of entertainment, music, local artists, food from all over the world and more starting on Friday!

Friday is finally here, which means the 2023 festival starts at 5 p.m. in downtown Augusta. There will be more than 130 artists at the artist market, three stages with all day performances, 19 international food booths, family fun and more!

Arts in the Heart will be held from Friday through Sunday in downtown Augusta. The hours are 5-9 p.m. on Friday, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

The turnout this year is expected to be one of the largest. City officials, businesses, and festival planners are all prepping for the 3-day event.

Business owners, festival goers and are excited for these crowds.

Organizers expect about 100,000 people to hit the streets this weekend to see what vendors have in store.

With crowds like that, there will be first alert traffic, weather, and safety impacts.

Safety is always top of mind with any event, but Arts in the Heart especially, with thousands going to downtown Augusta.

The sheriff’s office is monitoring the area all day every day from now until the festival, and Central EMS will provide onsite medical care during festival hours.

The festival also brings traffic closures and detours that festival goers should know as the weekend kicks off today.

Some of the streets that will be closed to traffic include:

  • Jones Street and McCartan Street to Broad Street
  • One lane of Reynolds street from 9th and 10th streets

Officials say these closures will stay in place even after the festival ends, and until Richmond County deputies say the roads are safe for traffic.

To find the festival map, performance schedules, vendor list, ticket information, rules and more, head over to the 2023 festival website.

